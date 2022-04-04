Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made a surprise remote appearance at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday offering a speech that discussed Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. The appearance came before a performance by John Legend.

Zelensky referred to war as the "opposite to music,” and stated that over 400 children have been injured and 153 children have been killed.



Rich Fury / Getty Images

“The war doesn’t let us choose who survives and who stays in eternal silence,” Zelenksy says in the video played during the ceremony. “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals. Even those who can’t hear them. But the music will break through anyway. We defend out freedom. To live. To love. To sound. On our land, we are fighting Russia, which brings horrible silence with its bombs. The dead silence. Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today. To tell our story. Tell the truth about this war on your social networks, on TV. Support us in any way you can. Any—but not silence.”

Sean Penn had previously requested that the Academy Awards welcome Zelensky to speak during the Oscars, last weekend, but it didn't come to fruition.

