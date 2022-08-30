UK rapper TKorStretch was stabbed and killed at Notting Hill Carnival in London, on Monday night, at just 21 years old. The Metropolitan Police have begun an investigation into the killing, which they say took place in a crowded area with hundreds of people nearby.

TK had amassed nearly 11,000 monthly listeners on Spotify while having released a series of singles this year including “The Hotspot,” “HB Freestyle,” “Clap” and “Gaza.”

In addition to rap, TK was an avid soccer player. His former manager, Chris Patrick, paid tribute to him in a post on social media Tuesday.





“2 years ago a young 19 Year old man came from Bristol to meet me at my Studio with his dad, his name was Takayo Nembhard AKA TKorStretch. That meeting took us on a journey…we recorded some great music together,” he began.

He continued: “His talent was endless and I can tell you guys he was close to greatness! So it’s with a heavy heart that I bring the news that Takayo (TKorStretch) passed away last night He came from Bristol to simply have a good time at the London carnival and this is the end result! My deepest condolences to TK’s Mother & Father his Brother, 2 Sisters, Girlfriend and child that will never meet his father! TK was a good kid, a good guy and what has happened breaks my heart…Rest in peace my Friend.”

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also reacted to news of the stabbing on Twitter, writing, “I am sickened by this awful attack. Violence has no place on our streets and we are doing everything in our power to root it out. I urge anyone with information to contact the police on 101 or anonymously by @CrimestoppersUK. There is no honour in staying silent.”

