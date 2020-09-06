mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

UK Rapper Poundz Unleashes New Banger "Tik Tok"

Aron A.
September 06, 2020 12:14
44 Views
Tik Tok
Poundz

Poundz comes through with a brand new banger with his new single, "Tik Tok."


UK Pounds has been dishing out banger after banger over the past few months following the success of "Opp Thot." The 2019 anthem blew up with a few remixes following its release including one with Tee Grizzley that has since vanished from the internet. Nonetheless, the party-friendly bangers have been gaining serious buzz, along with the accompanying dances for his songs.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single aptly titled, "Tik Tok." And while it is appropriate for the social media platform, the song isn't necessarily about that but rather, the actual dance move. Fueled with the energetic sound of drill, Poundz serves up a fun record with playful bars and a catchy hook.

Check out Poundz' latest offering below along with its NSFW music video below.

Quotable Lyrics
Shorty wanna fuck for the Birkin
Twerk that arse, let me throw some racks
I like the way gyal tick, gyal tock
In the rave, let her hold my mash

Poundz
