U.K. Rapper Headie One Enlists Nav, Stefflon Don, Skepta For "Music x Road"

Aron A.
August 23, 2019 20:16
Music x Road
Headie One

Headie One is back with his biggest project to date.


If you've been paying attention to anything happening in the U.K. music scene, you're likely aware of the controversy surrounding London's Drill scene. The U.K. drill scene has caught a serious amount of flack from politicians and the government at large. They've attempted to shut down concerts and remove videos from YouTube in an attempt to curb knife violence. One artist who was affected by the targeting is Headie One. He's been targetted by police before over his music. Despite this, he's still standing stronger than ever and now, he's released his biggest project to date, Music x Road.

Strapped up with 15 songs in total, Headie One is back with his latest mixtape. Music x Road is his biggest project to date with the rapper honing into the drill sound while bringing in influences from different genres. The project includes some major features. Skepta, Nav, Stefflon Don, Krept & Konan, and more 

Peep Headie One's project, Music X Road below. 

