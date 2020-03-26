Bugzy Malone, a grime rapper from the UK, has suffered some serious injuries from a motorcycle accident that took place on Wednesday night in Manchester. The Greater Manchester Police Department confirmed that they responded to a call about a collision between a quad bike and another vehicle at roughly 9:20pm on Wednesday.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

"Shortly before 9:20pm last night, Wednesday, March 25, 2020, police were called to Rochdale Road, Bury, to reports of a collision involving an Audi car and a quadbike," a spokeswoman for Greater Manchester Police said. "Emergency services attended and the driver of the quadbike, a 29-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing." Footage of the incident has been circulating online, with many criticizing whoever felt the need to film the crash site.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Bugzy is a rapper and actor from Manchester, who has been credited one of the key artists that played a crucial role in the "grime revival" in the UK. Many of his fellow British artists, as well as The Manchester City football club, took to Twitter to show their support for the injured star and send him their well wishes.

