UK Rapper Aitch Is Back With A Smash With "MICE"

Aron A.
February 19, 2020 20:29
Aitch is back in action with his latest track.


Aitch is one of the rising stars in UK's hip-hop scene. At only 19-years-old, he's showcased his abilities, wowing the masses and those who've paved the way for him. The 20-year-old rapper has been making noise for a while now, though. The release of AitcH2O and the success of the single, "Taste" made him a certified hitmaker.

Following a year of major acclaim, Aitch appears to be readying the release of a new project in the near future. "MICE," his latest single, launched on YouTube and streaming services earlier today after crashing the website he initially debuted it on. It appears as though this is the beginning of the campaign for a new project seeing as how he's wiped out his IG in its entirety.

Quotable Lyrics
I've been killin' it, seriously, where the fuck have you been?
Beat the odds and blocked the haters, every point got proven
They let me in and now they said because your boy's a nuisance
Take the piss a little bit but you can't knock the movement

