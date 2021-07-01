Some people — of the Kanye West, Kobe Bryant, and Tupac Shakur variety — are blessed with iconic and one-of-a-kind names, while others are simply born with more traditional ones, and thanks to a drunken bet, a 23-year-old man in the UK has legally changed his birth name in honor of one of the most famous WWE wrestlers of all time.



Rich Polk/Getty Images

Yes, even after sobering up, a restaurant worker previously named Lewis Oldfield actually followed through with a drunken bet and changed his name to John Cena.

According to Complex, Oldfield lost a bet while he was drunk, and after coming to his senses, he contemplated getting Cena’s name tattooed onto him instead. However, the restaurant worker decided to stick to his word and honor the bet, reportedly spending $159 during the extensive legal process.

While it is absolutely ridiculous that there's officially more than one person walking this Earth with the legendary wrestler's name, at least fans will finally be able to see one version of John Cena.

[via]