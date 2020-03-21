UK Drillers Frenzo & IC9 Deliver Menacing Banger "Hands On/Hands Off"

Frenzo and IC9 have been making waves in the bubbling underground UK scene in the past few years and now, they've joined forces for their brand new heater, "Hands On/Hands Off." The trio of rappers hop over a drill instrumental that flips traditional South Asian music into a record that appeals to the clubs and the streets. Detailing the street life experience, IC9's Qwalo and B.R.Y open and close the track verses that are equal parts braggadocious and menacing while Frenzo holds down the hook and the second verse. The three rappers also linked up for a music video that finds them flexing at a mansion with a pool of women (literally) and flashy cars.

Check out their brand new collaboration "Hands On/Hands Off" below.

Quotable Lyrics

I was hands on now I'm hands off

They wanna know where I got my grams from

Got a raw brick with a stamp on

Sprayed the acetone then I got my clamp on

Head shot that's your man gone

Or I push it in his pussy like a tampon

