Headie One has been one of the most exciting new artists to break out in 2019 but he's facing a major setback at the top of 2020. According to The Guardian, the UK drill rapper, who recently featured on Stormzy's "Audacity", was convicted for possession of a bladed article on Friday. Headie One was sentenced to six months in prison for the charge.

The charge stems from his arrest in June 2019 when police discovered a lock knife upon searching his vehicle. He reportedly bailed so he was able to perform at Glastonbury and Wireless festivals. However, it was also on the condition that he stays out of two major London boroughs, Haringey and Enfield. On top of performing at the two festivals, he also wrapped up a tour in the UK in autumn in support of his latest project Music X Road which hit the top 5 on the UK album charts. He also had a stand-out track on the OVO Top Boy Soundtrack.

Headie One's sentencing marks the second major British act in recent times to serve jail time for possession of a knife. J Hus was sentenced to eight months in prison in December 2018 after he pleaded guilty to carrying a knife. He was later released in April 2019 and made a surprise appearance at Drake's London concert immediately after his release.