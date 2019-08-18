It's been interesting to watch Ugly God's rise in the rap game. Although he was initially regarded as a meme rapper of sorts, he's put his efforts towards breaking that perception. 2017 was a big year for him but at one point, he decided that he needed to rebrand himself from humorous rapper to an actual artist with substance to his content. He got off of social media for a bit and really wasn't trying to gain attention on social media. Instead, he used his time and effort to create a solid body of work. Last week, he made a notable impression with his debut album, Bumps & Bruiseswhich he'll be taking on the road with him later this year.



Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Ugly God will be coming to a city near you this fall for his "Bumps & Bruises" tour. The rapper announced the tour dates this week which include major American cities. The tour kicks off on September 1st in Phoenix, AZ before concluding in Los Angeles on October 4th. He'll also be hitting cities like New York, Atlanta, Seattle, Chicago and more during his trek across America. Unfortunately for international fans, he hasn't announced any dates yet but hopefully, he'll be making his way to your city in the near future.

Check out the tour dates for Ugly God's "Bruises & Bumps" tour below.