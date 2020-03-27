Ugly God Details His Strange Food Creation On "Snack Review"

Ugly God visits the bodega pre-coronavirus times and tries out a bunch of snacks on the latest episode of "Snack Review."

Times were much simpler just a few weeks ago. We could walk over to the local bodega and stock up on anything we needed -- even hand sanitizer. These days, we're stuck with whatever is already at the crib. Self-quarantine times are getting rough but if you've been hoping to relive the good ole' days, we've got you covered.

The latest episode of Snack Review features none other than Ugly God, one of the most entertaining rappers in the game right now. You can always count on Ugly God to provide a laugh or two -- even during uncertain times like this. Pre-coronavirus, we brought the rapper to the local bodega to pick out his favorite goodies, offering him a treat since he quit snacking on candy a while ago. This was a special occasion though and he treated it as such.

Rating each of his pick-ups as he tried them, Ugly God divulged on his food habits, explaining that his tour rider used to include a bunch of candy, including gummy bears, but now it's just fruit, sandwiches, and water.

As we do with all of our guests, we asked Ugly God to explain what he would create as his own snack and the creative did not disappoint.

"I personally like almonds. You know how they have chocolate-covered almonds? This gon' be almond-covered chocolate, n***a," says Ugly God, earning laughter around the room. "It's chocolate on the inside, on the outside it's straight almond. Like a block of wood or some shit."

Watch the new episode of Snack Review above!