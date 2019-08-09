mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ugly God & Takeoff Of The Migos Connect On "Hold Up"

Alex Zidel
August 09, 2019 15:20
CoverCover

Hold Up
Ugly God Feat. Takeoff

Ugly God introduces us to his chill flow on "Hold Up."


Ugly God had been teasing his fans for years, telling them to be patient until his debut album was perfect and ready to go. Finally, he completed the body of work this year and after months of wondering when Bumps & Bruises would arrive, it's here. The young Houston-bred rapper only enlisted two of his friends for the tracklist, bringing in Takeoff for a smooth offering in "Hold Up."

This is one of the more chill songs on the album. Ugly God's flow is relatively subdued, rapping in a relaxed fashion and leaving room for Takeoff to bring his signature style to the table. "Hold Up" is just one of the standouts from Bumps & Bruises. What do you think?

Quotable Lyrics:

I'ma count this guap-guap when I show up
She gon' give top-top 'til she throw up, I'ma
Pull up in a drop top, Fruit Roll-Up
Don't call my phone get blocked-blocked, bitch, hold up

