After 85 episodes and four seasons, ABC's Ugly Betty hung up its hat and gave its farewell. The comedy series ran form 2006 to 2010 and was a hit worldwide as it followed the life of Betty Suarez, portrayed by America Ferrera, a "nerdy" girl who was employed by a high-profile fashion magazine. The show was created, developed, and executive produced by Silvio Horta and went onto win a Primetime Emmy Award, Creative Arts Emmy Award, Golden Globes, GLAAD Media Award, NAACP Image Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, two Teen Choice Awards, and a Writers Guild of America Award—just to name a few.



The show made Silvio a star and it seemed as if he was at the top of his game, but it was announced on Tuesday that the producer was found dead in Miami. Immediate details were scarce, but now it's been revealed that his cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. According to PEOPLE, toxicology reports are pending.

Silvio's mother and sister released a joint statement regarding his death: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear brother and son, Silvio Horta. Through his friendships, his love and his work in TV and films, Silvio touched the lives of millions. Silvio had an ongoing struggle with addiction and depression, but through it all, he always found a way to turn his struggle into laughter. He was a kind and beautiful man. He may be gone but his light will shine on."

America Ferrera also shared her grief regarding Silvio's passing. “I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death,” she said. “His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply.”