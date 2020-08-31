UGK Kept It "Underground" On Smooth Sophomore Album

Remembering the albums that came before our time remains an important part of being a hip-hop historian, and though not everybody remembers where they were when UGK dropped Super Tight in 1994, the project still deserves a bit of love in this modern age. In fact, a case can be made that the Underground Kings deserve more love in general, though anyone in the know has respect for Bun B and the late Pimp C.

As for their artistry, Super Tight arrived as a follow-up to their debut album Too Hard To Swallow, and was largely seen as an improvement from its predecessor. Produced in near entirety by Pimp C, the album went a long way in putting the duo on the map, though hip-hop at large was still discovering that the South had something to say. Be that as it may, both Bun and Pimp were no less compelling as narrators, absolutely gliding over the latter's smooth production on "Underground." Their respective styles complementary yet distinct, it's easy to see why they quickly emerged as one of the game's best duos -- and remained as such until Pimp C's tragic passing in 2007.

Be sure to revisit this classic tune right now, and happy belated anniversary to UGK's sophomore album.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

And I bet that on my ass, I'm ready to get on my blast

And I ain't the easiest motherfucker to fly past

Last time I looked I wasn't wearin' panties so don't say I was

I'm from that Texas, I ain't your blood and I ain't your cuz