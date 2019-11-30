For a month, the family of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard searched for her endlessly. Her stepfather, UFC heavyweight Walt Harris, along with other members of Aniah's family, made public pleas for the college student's safe return after she went missing in late October. There was evidence, including blood found in her vehicle, to suggest that she was possibly in trouble due to a "life-threatening injury."

According to reports, the last person to hear from Aniah was her roommate who spoke with her via Snapchat just before midnight. Aniah told her roommate that she was with a man named Eric, a person she'd just met, and that she would be making her way home soon. She was never seen again. Her case was widely covered and authorities worked tirelessly as they followed leads, but unfortunately it was reported on Wednesday that remains located in Alabama belonged to the missing teen. Two men, 35-year-old Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher and 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed, have been arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping.

Harris penned a lengthy, emotional tribute to Aniah, sharing that his "sweet baby girl" made him a "better father." He added, " I know you want me to be strong but it so hard baby it so hard. I’m gonna find away I promise you I will. Right now nothing makes sense and I’m so lost. I just want you back. I hope I made you proud... I’m gonna keep going daddy just needs time. I love you so much." Read his touching message in full below. We send our condolences to the grieving family.