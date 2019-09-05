UFC superstar Tony Ferguson has his sights set on the Lightweight title, not a fight against Conor McGregor.

The controversial Irish superstar hasn't fought since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov last October, but he is nearing his return and has named Tony as a potential opponent for his return. However, Ferguson has made it clear that his next fight needs to be against either Khabib or Dustin Poirier, depending on who comes out on top at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi this Saturday.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Tony explained why he is simply uninterested in a McGregor fight.

“No way man, the fans wouldn’t have it, they’d put up too much of a fight,” said Ferguson (h/t MMA Mania). “He’s been fighting old men lately, he’s trying to fight Mark Wahlberg. Maybe that’s the fight for him. The dude’s got a couple of things, making his money, doing his thing. I don’t know if he wants to fight anymore, but he is not my concern.” “He is like one of those ex-girlfriends. I stopped worrying about that dude. At first he was in line trying to go for the title, and once he became irrelevant I stopped caring about him. Now he’s mentioning my name? Get the fuck out of here dude, come on,” said Tony.

Ferguson, who picked up a TKO victory over Donald Cerrone in June, has won his last 12 fights. Assuming Dana White grants Ferguson his title shot, it is believed that he'll return to the octagon at UFC 245 on December 14 in Las Vegas.

One thing's for sure, El Cucuy will be keeping a close watch this Saturday, September 8 as the undefeated champ Khabib Nurmagomedov takes on interim title holder Dustin Poirier.