UFC star Rachael Ostovich is scheduled to take on Veronica Macedo in a flyweight bout on the upcoming UFC Fight Night 156 card on August 10, as she looks to add another win to her resume.

Ostovich, coming off losses to Paige VanZant and Montana De La Rosa, returned to her native Hawaii to prepare for the upcoming fight, which included a bit of rest and relaxation on the beach. As seen in the photos posted to her instagram account, the 28-year old Flyweight couldn't look more at peace as she lounged on the scenic Hawaiian beaches in a red bikini.

Ostovich boasts an overall record of 4-5, with her most recent defeat coming at the hands of Paige VanZant (via second-round armbar submission) in January. That fight came just weeks after Ostovich suffered a broken orbital bone during a physical altercation with her husband, fellow MMA fighter Arnold Berdon. He was later arrested on attempted murder charges and ultimately sentenced to just a four-year probation.

Ostovich's opponent on August 10, Veronica Macedo, is 5-3 in her MMA career. She is coming off three consecutive losses. Other fights on the UFC Fight Night 156 card include Ilir Latifi vs Volkan Oezdemir, Vicente Luque vs Mike Perry and the main event, Valentina Shevchenko vs Liz Carmouche.