Following Conor McGregor's 40-second victory over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone in his return to the octagon at UFC 246, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made some very critical comments about Cowboy that had fight fans seeing red. In short, Smith described how "disgusted" he was with Cowboy's "atrocious performance."

Joe Rogan, who was standing next to Smith when he made those remarks, expressed his displeasure on a recent episode of the “JRE MMA Show” podcast, stating that SAS's commentary was bad for the sport. Smith responded in a video posted on social media, and McGregor himself got involved, urging the boisterous host to apologize to both Rogan and Cerrone.

Now, Nate Diaz is getting involved.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In a tweet posted on Wednesday night, Diaz seemed to agree with Smith's assessment, claiming that "the fight was over before it started." He also encouraged Rogan and McGregor to "get off each other's nuts."

Those comments could set in motion the build to the highly anticipated Diaz-McGregor trilogy fight, which is something that McGregor has already expressed an interest in, but we'll just have to wait and see how the UFC books the two fighters moving forward.

UFC President Dana White already has his sights set on a Conor-Khabib rematch for the Lightweight Championship, assuming Khabib survives his clash with Tony Ferguson on April 18. White believes Conor-Khabib could set a UFC record for most pay-per-view buys, but the McGregor-Diaz trilogy would be nothing to scoff from both an entertainment and a business standpoint.