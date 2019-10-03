Former UFC champion, and current UFC commentator, Michael Bisping is an absolute savage - plain and simple. Most people will assume that UFC fighters are off their rockers, but Bisping is a different breed altogether and he showcased that during a recent episode of his "Believe You Me" podcast.

While discussing why he always used to wear sunglasses during his fighting career, due to a severe eye injury, Bisping decided to just rip the prosthetic eye out of its socket while casually exclaiming, "That's why I used to wear fucking sunglasses, baby boy!"

Needless to say, the video embedded below is not for the faint of heart.

Bisping suffered a detached retina during a fight against Vito Belfor back in 2013 and he has said that his right eye was pretty much useless ever since.

Despite the lack of vision in his eye, Bisping went on to compete in 11 more fights, including a unanimous decision victory against Anderson Silva and a first round KO of Luke Rockhold to win the Middleweight title in 2016.