Back in October, UFC fighter Mackenzie Dern made an incredible recovery as she made her way back to the Octagon just four months after giving birth to her daughter. Dern got into exceptional shape although she wasn't able to defeat the likes of Amanda Ribas. The fight ended in a decision and now, Dern is taking some time off before she gets back into the Octagon, in 2020.

Much of that time is being spent in her native Brazil where she is spending some quality time with her daughter and her husband, Wesley Santos, who is actually a professional surfer, according to TMZ. In the beach photos below, Dern shows off her curves and beautiful beach body while donning a colorful bikini. She appears to be quite happy and enjoying the time away from the Octagon quite a bit.

Dern currently holds an MMA record of 7-1 and continues to be given some interesting fights in the UFC. If she can continue to get back in the win column once 2020 rolls around, she will certainly be a name you a hear a lot more of in the near future. Her background is extensive and she even has star potential depending on how things line up for her.