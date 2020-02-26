UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is well aware that Conor McGregor is itching for a rematch later this year, but he maintains that the Irish superstar has done nothing to prove he's worthy of a title shot. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Khabib brushed off McGregor's 40-second TKO victory over Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone, claiming that Cowboy is simply washed up.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

In regards to Cowboy, Khabib tells TMZ, "He's not high level... Of course he has a big name, but his time is finished." He adds, "Cowboy always loses all his main event fights, always. I don't remember when he win. In last 10 fights, I think he's lost 7 times."

Cerrone holds a number of UFC records, including most wins (22), most knockdowns (20), and most finishes (16). That said, Khabib has a point in saying that he has been on the decline as of late. Following his loss to McGregor in January, the 36-year old veteran has now tasted defeat in seven of his last 11 fights.

Khabib also described how he is only interested in challenging high caliber fighters such as his upcoming opponent, Tony Ferguson.

"I compete with guys like Barboza, dos Anjos, Conor, Poirier, Iaquinta. All of these guys not tough like Tony Ferguson."

"For my legacy, I have to beat tough opponents ... I have to beat all of them who's like real contenders, not fake contenders."

Assuming there are no hiccups int he next two months, Khabib and Tony will finally come face to face at UFC 249 on April 18th. You can check out Khabib's recent interview with TMZ Sports in the video embedded below.