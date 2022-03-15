UFC fighters are some of the toughest and most fearless people on the entire planet. When they get into the octagon, there is a very real chance they could die in combat, but they decide to participate in their sport anyway, as they know that the glory that comes with the pain is just as incredible.

With that being said, it's clear that UFC fighters are prepared for anything, even active shooting situations. According to TMZ, welterweight contender Kevin Holland was in the midst of a shooting at the Ra Sushi restaurant in Houston, which led to a huge moment of heroism in which he and two other patrons rushed the gunman and brought him to the ground, all while disarming him.

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Eventually, the man was taken into custody by police and arrested. From there, everyone in the restaurant was safe, however, they were understandably shaken up by what they had just witnessed. After all, it is not every day that you go through an active shooter situation.

Following the takedown, Holland took to his Instagram story, where he recounted what happened. As he explains, everyone involved in the situation is doing just fine, however, it was a pretty crazy circumstance to find himself in.

Let us know what you think about Holland's heroics, in the comments down below.

[Via]