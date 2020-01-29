UFC President Dana White has not yet announced who Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman will fight in his next bout, but it certainly looks like he is headed towards a clash with 'BMF' titleholder, Jorge Masvidal. The two fighters came face to face and traded verbal jabs on Wednesday afternoon at the Super Bowl LIV radio row in Miami.

Whether this was a planned meet up remains to be seen, but it seems super convenient that they happened to get into it at the biggest media event leading up to the biggest NFL game of the year. Of course, there were plenty of cameras around to pick up their heated exchange.

Check out their back-and-forth in the video embedded below.

Usman (16-1 MMA, 11-0 UFC) successfully defended his title against Colby Covington in December, and his recent social media activity suggests that Dana White is on board with Masvidal being his next challenger. Usman tweeted the following about a week ago, claiming that "the journeyman" Masvidal is dodging the title opportunity:

"For all you real fans out there that know what’s up @GamebredFighter is doing everything possible to avoid taking this L @danawhite has spoken so STFU and take this ass whooping like the journeyman you are and then you can go fight Conor #OnceaBumalwaysaBum"

Masvidal (35-13 MMA, 11-4 UFC) has won three straight fights, including his impressive victory over Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in November. The Miami-native has become a fan favorite and it stands to reason that a title shot against Usman is on the horizon.