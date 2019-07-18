UFC's reigning Bantamweight and Flyweight champion Henry Cejudo is no longer chasing Nikki Bella. TMZ Sports recently shared some photos of Cejudo on a beach in Mexico, where he was joined by a bikini clad dimepiece, who is reportedly a Brazilian actress named Sandra. Per TMZ: Our Cejudo sources tell us the two are vacation together (it's not like he met her down there) but they're not an official boyfriend, girlfriend thing just yet.

As one source put, "He's still single man. He's having fun."

Cejudo last fought in June, when he KO'd Marlon Moraes to retain his Bantamweight title. The 5'4 powerhouse had flirted with the idea of challenging for the Featherweight title, but UFC President Dana White recently told TMZ that Cejudo's next fight will be in the Flyweight division, likely against title contender Joseph Benavidez.