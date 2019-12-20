Henry "Triple C" Cejudo wants it to be known that he wasn't stripped of the UFC Flyweight Championship, he merely decided to relinquish it for all of the "wannabe, so-called flyweight kingpins."

Cejudo, who is currently recovering from shoulder surgery, gave up the 125-pound division title on Thursday night. He later explained to MMA Junkie:

“I am not being stripped. I am relinquishing my title. … ‘Triple C’ is relinquishing his title to these wannabe, so-called flyweight kingpins. That’s what’s going on. I’m relinquishing my belt. Being stripped is not what I’m doing. I’m relinquishing, and you can tell them all to bend the knee.”

Cejudo successfully defended the Flyweight championship against TJ Dillashaw back in January, but has not fought at 125 pounds since. The vacant title will be up for grabs at UFC Norfolk on February 29, as Joseph Benavidez will fight Deiveson Figueiredo to determine the new champ.

As for Cejudo, he is still in possession of the Bantamweight title. The 32-year old has made it clear that he's eyeing a fight against UFC veteran Jose Aldo, although Aldo recently suffered a split decision loss to Marlon Moraes, who Cejudo already defeated at UFC 238 back in June.

It remains to be seen which fight Dana White will book upon Cejudo's return, which is expected to come in early 2020. Of course, that's assuming White cuts Cejudo a check with "a whole bunch of zeroes."

Sarah Stier/Getty Images