Some sad news is coming out of the UFC today as it has been confirmed that former fighter Elias Theodorou passed away yesterday at the age of 34. Theodorou had been quietly battling Stage 4 Liver Cancer and had only told a few people about the diagnosis. It is an extremely tragic passing, especially when you consider just how young Theodorou is.

The Canadian UFC fighter had a solid MMA career as he finished with an overall record of 19-3, and a UFC record of 8-3. Theodorou only began MMA fighting at the age of 21, which eventually led to him competing in a season of The Ultimate Fighter back in 2013. Theodorou was a finalist on this season, and it was there that he showed the world just how good he is.

According to TMZ, Theodorou had his last fight back in December of last year against Bryan Baker. Theodorou was able to win this match, and it turned out to be the 19th and final win of his career.

Theodorou was beloved by many of his peers, and he is someone that is going to be dearly missed. Our heart goes out to his family and friends during this very difficult time.

