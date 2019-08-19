Future UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier suffered just the second defeat of his illustrious career at UFC 241 on Saturday night, as Stipe Miocic knocked him out during the fourth round of their heavyweight championship main event.

On Monday, the former two-division champion took to instagram to issue an apology to his family, coaches and fans, as well as to congratulate Miocic on a hard fought victory.

DC's statement reads:

"It’s been a couple of days and I can’t stress the disappointment, I am so sorry to all I have let down. To my wife and kids I am so sorry you guys had to experience that, I never wanted y’all to see that and the hurt you guys showed breaks my heart everytime I think about it. My coaches I am sorry, i appreciate the work and time you’ve spent with me. My fans, thank you guys for all the love and support you have guided me to all these amazing accomplishments. Stipe Miocic and his team, congratulations on a tremendous victory, you showed so much heart and grit, you are the definition of Cleveland tough. @danawhite And all at the @ufc thank you all for everything you have done for me and my family. This has been the most amazing journey, I will decide what I am gonna do now, and as soon as I decide you will all know right away. I love you all. DC"

Cormier, 40, has been open about his plans to retire in the near future but fans are calling for him and Miocic to finish their trilogy as they're now 1-1 against each other. For his UFC career, DC boasts a record of 22-2, and he'll be able to transition into a commentary role with the company once he does retire.

It just remains to be seen if that'll come sooner or later following Saturday's result.