The Justin Bieber vs Tom Cruise UFC fight won't ever happen, but folks are still talking about the possibilities, including UFC President Dana White and undefeated Welterweight, Ben Askren. White has said he'd be open to promoting the fight, given the record amount of money he'd rake in, but Bieber has already backtracked on his initial tweet.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Askren ahead of his fight at UFC 239 to get his take on the matter.

"I'm gonna say Tom Cruise, Justin Bieber seems like a wimp." Askren added, "Like, Tom Cruise at least seems like he's probably been through some shit."

In regards to how he would coach Cruise up for a potential Bieber brawl, Askren says, "All I'd teach him is [the double leg takedown] and then beat his ass... little typewriter action on his face!"

The Bieber vs Cruise dream fight all started on June 9, when The Biebs tweeted, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?"

However, he later explained it was just a "random tweet" and that Cruise would "probably whoop my ass in a fight."

"It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes," he said. "I think he'd probably whoop my ass in a fight... I'd have to get in good shape." He added, "I think he'd probably be out of my weight class. You know, he's got that dad strength."