Nate Diaz is set to make his long-awaited return to the UFC on August 17, as he takes on Anthony Pettis in a Welterweight bout in the co-main event of UFC 241 in Anaheim.

Ahead of Diaz's first fight in three years, UFC has put together a reel of his most memorable moments which serves as both a hype video and a refresher for anyone who may have forgotten what the Stockton-native is capable of in the octagon.

Check out the highlight reel below.

Diaz, who hasn't fought since losing to McGregor in an epic five-round bout in 2016, has been rumored for a return to the octagon on numerous occasions, but nothing ever came to fruition. He was linked to a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 back in November, though it all fell apart before anything became official.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show, Pettis explained just how eager he is to get in the octagon with Diaz. Says Pettis, “It’s personal. I can’t wait to put my hands on him. I can’t wait to hurt this guy.”

"It's time to back it up; Everything he's been talking, all the stuff he's been saying and all the drama he's been trying to cause with the UFC vets. Aright, let's settle it now, in the octagon, exactly how I want it. Man, I'm excited for this fight, 100% motivated. I want to knock this guy out."

Barring any unforeseen issues, Pettis and Diaz will serve as the co-main event on the UFC 241 card, headlined by a heavyweight title rematch between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.