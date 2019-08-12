UFC Welterweight Mike "Platinum" Perry suffered a brutally broken nose during his split decision loss to Vicente Luque at UFC Uruguay this past weekend, and he has been issued a six-month medical suspension as a result.

In case you missed it, Luque busted Perry wide open with a flying knee.

Despite the gruesome outcome of the co-main event, Perry was quite active on instagram following the fight, sharing several photos from his hospital bed after undergoing successful surgery. "Still cant knock me out," Perry captioned one of the posts as he gave double middle fingers to the camera.

In another IG update, Perry thanked Vicente Luque for helping him earn the $50,000 "Fight of the Night" bonus, and invited him to train together once he has healed from his injuries.

"FOTN ! It takes 2 ! Thanks for the bonus, you didn’t have to do my face like that tho sheesh. Cursed with this chin, should’ve had my guard up like you. Ko or not one significant strike can do the job. When I’m healed we’ll train so you can beat these wrestlers. Congrats @luquevicente !"

Check out each of Perry's post-fight posts embedded below.