Former UFC Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier shared an emotional message on social media this past weekend, announcing that his father had died of cancer.

In a heartfelt instagram post, Cormier opened up about his father's passing, and did his best to put into words what kind of a man his dad was.

"Always the life of the party and made everyone he ever came in contact with feel good. I never could have imagined we would be going through this right now. All the lessons I wanna try and pass along I learned from my dad. You know its about the legacy we leave behind and my dads legacy will be one of just a great person, loving husband and father and friend to everyone. If you’ve ever met Percy Benoit you’re better for it. We were able to see some amazing things pops and I hope you enjoyed the ride, I only wanted to make you proud. I love you pop, you were the strength of this family , now you get to rest. No more pain. Love you Dad #rip #cancersucks"

DC received an outpouring of support from all across the fight community in the aftermath of the sad news, including a thoughtful message from his bitter rival Jon Jones.

The Light Heavyweight champ writes, "All beef aside, I’m really sorry about your loss DC. Know that he’s in heaven with the opportunity to watch you front row and center for the rest of your life. Continue living a life that makes him proud. Thoughts go out to you and your family today."

Jones and Cormier have a storied rivalry, dating back to their first encounter at UFC 182 in 2015, and when they're "@-ing" each other on social media there are hardly ever any kind words to be found. It's cool to see a totally different side from Jones here, even though it comes at a devastating moment for DC and his family.