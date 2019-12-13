UFC's flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo is currently sidelined as he recovers from shoulder surgery - and his return to the octagon could be delayed even further if Dana White doesn't cut a fat check. In fact, Cejudo is now threatening to retire if he can't come to a worthwhile financial agreement with the UFC.

During a recent interview with MMA Fighting, the two-division champ explained that he's only in the fight game for the money, and he's prepared to relinquish both belts if push comes to shove.

“I’m in this game for 100-percent money,” Cejudo tells MMA Fighting. “I’m in this to make money, I’m not in this for another championship. I’ve accomplished everything I’ve wanted to accomplish. There’s only one thing missing: A whole bunch of zeroes behind me competing and entertaining a bunch of people. I want to fight the best but if the number doesn’t equal out to what I feel like I’m gonna get paid, then I’m out, they can keep both belts.” “I do have a number in mind, but that’s between me and my boss. Like I said before, I respect Dana White, I respect what they’ve done, the organization. I’m very grateful for what they’ve done and everything, but this is a financial thing for me. If we just can’t come to terms, then best of luck to both divisions, and a bunch of silver medalists and bronze medalists can fight for the belts,” Cejudo added (H/T BJPenn.com).

Cejudo, 32, has made it clear that he's eyeing a fight against UFC veteran Jose Aldo, who recently made the move to the Bantamweight division. Aldo will challenge No. 1 contender Marlon Moraes (who Cejudo defeated at UFC 238) at UFC 245 this Saturday. The winner of that bout will be looking for a crack at Triple C in early 2020, it just remains to be seen if Cejudo will have enough incentive to fight again.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images