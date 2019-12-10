UFC Featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell improved his unblemished record to 12-0 this past weekend, as he disposed of Matt Sayles via an impressive first-round twister submission. If you had never heard of Mitchell before his most recent victory, you may have caught wind of his name this week due to the way he showed love to President Trump inside the octagon on Saturday night.

During his post-fight interview, Mitchell demanded that Reebok send him some new camo shorts and offered to beat up some politicians for Trump.

“Donald Trump. I’m up here in D.C. If you need help whooping some politician, holler at me bro; I’ll do it for free!”

In addition to his comments about Trump, Mitchell recently called out boxing legend Floyd Mayweather as he looks to gain even more mainstream traction.

As far as Money Mayweather is concerned, the undefeated Featherweight tells ESPN's Ariel Helwani, "I'll hit Floyd so hard, he'll wake up and be able to read a book."

Mitchell earned a $50,000 fight bonus for his efforts at UFC on ESPN 7, thanks to the super rare twister submission move he locked in on Sayles toward the end of round 1. During his discussion with Helwani, the Arkansas native revealed that he learned to do the move by simply watching YouTube videos.