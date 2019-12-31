UFC superstar Conor McGregor will make his much anticipated return to the octagon at UFC 246 on Saturday, January 18 as he goes up against Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone. The Welterweight bout will mark McGregor's first fight since he tapped out to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018, and the brash Irishman reportedly plans to stay active in 2020.

In a recent interview with ESPN, UFC President Dana White revealed that one of the opponents McGregor has in mind is Jorge Masvidal, who recently dominated Nate Diaz to claim the "Baddest MotherFucker" title. Says White (H/T MMA Fighting), “Conor wants that belt from Masvidal. I did it as a one off and like I said, it was fun. It was awesome. We’ll see what happens.”

While McGregor may have dreams of running a Cowboy, Masvidal, Khabib gauntlet in the new year, it doesn't sound like Dana White is too sold on the idea of a McGregor-Masvidal matchup. In fact, White flat out told ESPN he thinks it's a bad idea for Conor.

Says White (H/T MMA Fighting):

“Conor has this idea, too, that if things don’t go his way and he [doesn’t] get the fight [with Khabib], he’ll have had a 170 fight in his pocket again and [is] considering a [Jorge] Masvidal fight,” White said. “I think everybody knows what I think about it. I think it’s a bad idea. “Conor gets pissed off when I say it’s a bad idea, and he’s like, ‘You think I can’t beat Masvidal?’ I’m not saying you can’t beat Masvidal. Anybody can beat anybody on any given day, but why? Why go after that fight when you could possibly just wait?”

Check out Masvidal's thoughts about a potential scrap with McGregor in the video embedded below.