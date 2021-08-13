If there is one type of person you should never mess with, it is a UFC fighter. Months ago, one guy tried to break into Jon Jones' house, and it ended with the UFC fighter chasing the man down with a shotgun. After that, it should have become crystal clear that MMA fighters are not to be tried or played with. Well, apparently, someone didn't get the message as earlier this week, a man tried to steal Jordan Williams' car.

Williams posted about the incident on his Instagram page, and luckily for all of his fans, he even had some surveillance footage of the whole thing. Typically, these things can go under the radar although this time around, we were blessed with a front-row view to the entire proceedings.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

In the clip, you can see how a man crept up on Williams' car and began to get in. He eventually put the car in reverse although Williams ran out of the store and opened the car door before delivering some knee strikes to the man's body. From there, the perpetrator got out and ran away which allowed Williams to get his car back.

"I have a push to start and my car won't go unless the keys are within 5 ft of it and I have them on me always. Needless to say my lesson was learned and I hope so was his," Williams wrote. "Wish I would of hit him with the trip after the clinch work when I tossed him out of the whip, and finish off with some ground and pound but I'll settle with getting my car back."

Williams eventually went on TMZ to talk about the attempted carjacking, and as he noted, it was quite the ordeal. Thankfully, however, everything worked out in his favor.

[Via]