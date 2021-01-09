UFC fighter Irwin Rivera was arrested on Thursday after stabbing his two sisters while they slept. He is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, according to reports. The Boynton Beach Police Department detained Rivera, and he is being held without bail.

Reports describe the incident as brutal. Rivera's sisters, ages 22 and 33, suffered multiple stab wounds. One is in critical condition while the other is stable. Boynton Beach police officers found the two sisters stabbed after being called to the residence. The younger sister was stabbed in her back, head, and arm while the older sister had stab wounds on her back, face, arms, and hands along with two collapsed lungs.

Rivera fled the scene but police detained him on Thursday. He admitted "I killed my sisters," at the time, believing them to both be dead. According to the report, Rivera told police that he entered his sisters' bedroom while they were sleeping and stabbed them with a "brass knuckle knife." Rivera told police the attempted murders were his purpose told to him by a "higher power."

In a statement, the UFC said it is investigating the "extremely troubling" situation and would not be letting Rivera fight. "UFC is aware of the recent incident involving Irwin Rivera and subsequently received information from his management that he has been exhibiting behavior consistent with mental health issues," the statement reads. "The allegations are extremely troubling and the organization is currently gathering additional information. The investigation is ongoing and any potential next steps including disciplinary action or medical attention will be determined upon the conclusion. Furthermore, UFC has informed Rivera's management that he will not be offered a bout at this time."

[Via]