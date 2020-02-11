UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones thinks it's "inevitable" that he'll work with the WWE one day, following in the footsteps of former UFC legends Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Cain Velasquez. Jones, who just recently retained his title in a controversial bout with Dominick Reyes, says it'd be a "dream come true" to one day get inside the squared circle, even if it were just as a special guest.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Jones explained, “I think it’s inevitable. I’ve always respected WWE, and I feel like the sports can be so similar.” He adds, “I have the size and athleticism and the following to transition over really well. To get the opportunity to just show up, even as a special guest, would be a dream come true.”

With the exception of Cain Velasquez, who only recently signed with the WWE, MMA fighters have experienced tons of success in Vince McMahon's promotion. Lesnar currently holds the WWE Championship and his reign has terrorized numerous WWE superstars, and fans alike, for years. Rousey also held championship gold during her rise to the top of the Women's division, which culminated in the first-ever women's match to main event Wrestlemania. Matt Riddle and Shayna Baszler both competed in UFC before making the shift to the world of professional wrestling, and they are two of the most popular up-and-coming stars within WWE NXT.

If and when Jones is ready to walk away from the octagon there should be little doubt that the WWE would gladly welcome him with open arms.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images