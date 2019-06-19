A couple of weeks back, Justin Bieber came out of nowhere and challenged Tom Cruise to a fight. "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight?" the singer tweeted. Before anything could be set in stone, Justin followed up by canceling the whole show saying it was just a funny tweet.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

"It was just a random tweet. I do that stuff sometimes," he said. "I think he'd probably whoop my ass in a fight... I'd have to get in good shape." While he probably thought it was a joke, others didn't and UFC boss Dana White is one of them. Dana caught up with TMZ recently and explained to the publication how some people actually had their eye on the fight.

"Let me tell you something interesting, obviously this came out, lots of people talk about fighting in the UFC, NFL players or celebrities or whatever, it happens a lot," he said. "I saw it but didn’t pay much attention to it. I’m not gonna say any names but I got a phone call from a couple of real guys who say they really do wanna do this fight and they believe Tom Cruise would do the fight."



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

He detailed how the fight would be the easiest event to promote in the history of his career. "I told them that if that’s true – and everybody involved really wants to do it – we can talk."