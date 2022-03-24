This season has been a surprisingly good one for the Miami Heat as they are currently first in the Eastern Conference standings. No one expected them to be that good, however, just like all teams over the course of an NBA season, they are going through a bit of a rough patch. The team lost last night to a hampered Golden State Warriors squad, and it led to an altercation between teammates.

In the video below, you can see Udonis Haslem stepping to Jimmy Butler during a huddle. Haslem doesn't even really play for the Heat although he is an official roster member. Butler got up and tried to walk away from Haslem, who ended up shouting "I'll beat your ass," all while head coach Erik Spoelstra tried to stand in the way.

After the game, Spoelstra had some cheeky remarks about the ordeal, saying "Everybody was wondering where the dinner plans were after the game." These kinds of things happen on the sidelines from time to time, so the Heat shouldn't be too worried just yet. Regardless, this was a bad night for the team, which is concerning when you realize how close the playoffs are.

