Udonis Haslem fired back at Draymond Green for breaking "the code" with his recent prediction for the Golden State Warriors' NBA Finals opponent. Haslem's comments came after the Miami Heat's victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Draymond Green had told TNT’s Inside the NBA that he was confident the Celtics were going to outlast the Heat and advance to the NBA Finals.

“You’re asking me who I want to play, I’m going to tell you who I think we’re going to play. We’re going to play Boston. That’s who we’re going to play,” Draymond said ahead of the game.



Michael Reaves / Getty Images

The Heat went on to beat the Celtics in Boston, forcing a Game 7, which will be held in Miami. Amidst celebrating, Haslem walked over to ESPN’s Mark Jackson to leave a message for Green.

“He said, ‘Tell Draymond Green thank you.’” Jackson explained on the broadcast. “Draymond Green said, ‘We’re going to play the Boston Celtics.’ Udonis Haslem walks over and says, ‘Thank you for the inspiration.’”

The Heat veteran elaborated during an interview with Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes later on.

“Draymond broke the code,” Haslem said. “You ain’t supposed to say some shit like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that. He let Shaq peer pressure him into saying some shit he ain’t got no business saying. I didn’t sleep much after he said that. That was some bullshit.”

Game 7 between the Heat and Celtics is scheduled for Sunday night.

Check out Green and Haslem's comments below.

