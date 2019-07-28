Desiigner just told his fans that he spends around $20,000 a month on Uber rides which means the app's beta service will most likely be of interest to the "Panda" rapper. According to Tech Crunch, Uber is testing out a monthly service system that would provide discounted services to rides, Uber Eats and JUMP - a bike and scooter service.

The program is being tested out in San Fransisco and Chicago and would offer subscribers free delivery on food orders and free JUMP rides for $24.99 a month. The publication details how other cities are being tested on discounted offerings for each service. “From meals to wheels and everything in between, we’re always looking for ways to make Uber the go-to option for your everyday needs,” an Uber spokesperson said.



Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Not too long ago Uber merged its Uber Eats app in the main Uber rides app as a way to make things easier and more efficient for its users. "This cross-promotion gives riders who are new to Eats a seamless way to order a meal via a webview instead of opening up the App Store for download," the company said of the move.

Would you pay for a monthly subscription of Uber?