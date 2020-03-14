Mice, a breastmilk cooler, stuffed elves and one man's weed for his wife are just some of the wild things reported as lost in the 2020 Uber Lost & Found Index.
Losing things in an Uber almost comes with the territory of using the popular transportation service, but some items reported in the company's 2020 Lost & Found Index are almost unbelievable.
Peter Summers/Getty Images
Uber's yearly report breaks down lost and found items into a handful of specific categories, including "Most Commonly Forgotten Items," "Most 'Forgetful' Cities" and "Most Unique Lost Items" to name a few. The commonly lost items are pretty obvious — phones, wallets and keys round out the top three in that order — and it isn't too surprising either that Texas and California inhabit some of the most forgetful people. However, the unique items lost is where things got quite interesting.
Take a look at 15 of the most unique lost items reported by Uber below:
- Mice for my pet snake to eat
- A specimen cup from the doctor’s office
- Husband’s CPAP sleep machine
- A cooler of breastmilk
- A six pack of *much* needed toilet paper
- One fake cosmetic tooth and a skin colored retainer
- An apron with the name tag “Kayla” from Krispy Kreme
- A cat paw print from the vet
- Keys with my dead dog’s dog tag with the name “Lucy”
- Lanyard that says “virginity rocks”
- A boulder
- My wife’s weed
- Meat
- A bubble machine
- A purple suede weightlifting belt with blue stitching that says ‘FEARLESS’
Too wild! Read the full 2020 Uber Lost & Found Index report by clicking here and let us know some things you've lost in an Uber down below in the comments.