Uber is pledging 10 million free rides and deliveries of food to healthcare workers, seniors, and others in need.

Peter Summers / Getty Images

The company announced the decision on its website.

"Uber Health is providing free transportation for frontline healthcare workers, helping them get to and from patients’ homes, as well as between healthcare facilities... We’re providing free meals on Uber Eats to first responders and healthcare workers in US and Canada, in coordination with local, state, and provincial governments."

The company will also be transporting goods with Uber Freight: "While the federal government's emergency declaration is in place, shipments of critical goods in the US will be transported with zero profit pricing by Uber Freight," the website reads

The delivery fee for orders completed through Uber Eats has been removed for restaurants across the US and Canada.

A spokesperson says Uber is “working to distribute these meals and rides at scale in the coming months and tailor the offering based on the most pressing, local needs,” a spokesperson said. “And we’re covering the costs associated with delivering food, meals and rides: including free Eats meals, the cost of the ride or delivery of food from a food bank, payments to the drivers and couriers, etc.”

