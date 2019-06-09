Oh, so you rich-rich? Have you ever taken a helicopter to stunt on the way to the airport? I didn't think so. If you're truly into flexing and you don't like travelling by car or subway, you can actually get a helicopter ride-share the next time you need to head to the airport in New York City. Gone are the days where you have to travel nearly two hours by subway to get to JFK Airport. Say goodbye to the terrible NYC road traffic. Introducing: Uber Copter.



Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

As reported by Complex, ultra-rich passengers will soon be able to choose an Uber Copter to get from Manhattan to JFK Airport. If you're short on time or you just don't want to navigate the roads, it might be worth it to consider your next Uber ride on a copter. The ride takes approximately eight minutes with the Uber Copter flying over the city and landing at a nearby heliport. Once you've arrived, car service is included to get you to the airport in a speedy manner.

The Uber Copter will only be available for Diamond and Platinum members of the app's rewards system. Be prepared to shell out a decent sum of money too because the ride will cost around $225.

"Our plan is to eventually roll out Uber Copter to more Uber customers and to other cities, but we want to do it right," said Eric Allison of Uber Elevate to the New York Times. "The main goal of this initial venture is to understand the operations behind aerial vehicles."

The rollout for Uber Copter in New York City begins on July 9.