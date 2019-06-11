Just a couple days after Uber announced its helicopter transportation from JFK airport to New York City and back, the transportation service took a huge blow when one of its choppers crashed into a New York high rise, killing the pilot. While the horrible event has people questioning if the $200 ride is safe, with some questioning whether the legislation should be changed, air taxi boss Eric Allison assures many that it's still a good move.

“We don't need any legislative change and we don't need any real change,” Eric told FOX Business. “We're working with the FAA to take the existing rules and to use them and apply them in the right way to this new form of transportation.”

Eric is not pushing back on his plans to bring transit in the sky and claims he's been working since "day one" to assure everything is safe and sound.“ Because of [the helicopter crash] safety is so foundational that we are just baking into everything, that we are continuing to do that and just it just emphasizes how important it is to do it right,” he said.

"Our plan is to eventually roll out Uber Copter to more Uber customers and to other cities, but we want to do it right," he previously stated. "The main goal of this initial venture is to understand the operations behind aerial vehicles."

Would you hop on the Uber helicopter?