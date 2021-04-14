The attitude surrounding marijuana continues to evolve all across America. During a year in which the President of the United States fired several White House staffers over their past marijuana use, game-changing legislation across the country has ironically been a lot more progressive. Last week, Virginia's Legislature voted to make the Old Dominion the first state in the South to decriminalize and legalize marijuana, and at the end of March, New York also officially legalized marijuana.

With the legalization of marijuana seemingly happening more and more throughout the United States, one can only expect several businesses to get in on the new legislation and set up dispensaries and other weed-related services. Now, one of the companies who is intrigued by the recent surge in marijuana legalization is none other than popular rideshare and food deliver service Uber.



Matthew Staver/Bloomberg/Getty Images

According to Complex, Uber’s CEO, Dara Khosrowshahi, has expressed interest in getting Uber into the cannabis delivery business once federal regulations make it legal. Despite 16 of the U.S.'s 50 states making weed legal, the drug is still illegal under federal law. During a conversation regarding Uber’s recent $1.1 billion acquisition of Drizly (a Boston-based alcohol delivery service), Khosrowshahi briefly touched on the possibility of delivering weed to Uber users.

"When the road is clear for cannabis, when federal laws come into play, we’re absolutely going to take a look at it," the Uber CEO stated. "We see so much opportunity out there, and we’re going to focus on the opportunity at hand."

Lofty legislation such as nationwide marijuana legalization takes time, but stay tuned for other weed-related news, as more updates from states are sure to pop up soon.

