Uber recently announced "Quiet Mode" offering all Uber Black and Uber Black SUV premium passengers the opportunity to ride in silence, without being asked questions from their drivers. Now just a few weeks later, the ride-sharing app has announced a new update that will ban passengers who have a low rating. American and Canadian guidelines have been updated that detail how riders with "significantly below average rating" can be suspended.

"Respect is a two-way street, and so is accountability," the official press release states. "Drivers have long been expected to meet a minimum rating threshold which can vary city to city. While we expect only a small number of riders to ultimately be impacted by ratings-based deactivations, it’s the right thing to do."



Scott Olson/Getty Images

Riders will have several attempts to boost their rating before they get suspended. They will receive "tips on how to improve their ratings, such as encouraging polite behavior, avoiding leaving trash in the vehicle and avoiding requests for drivers to exceed the speed limit." It's unclear as to what score a rider must have to get banned, or how long the suspension will last.

It's probably best to be safe and not litter, force your driver to drive down a one-way or any other disturbing passenger tendencies.