U-Haul Offers College Students Free Storage Amidst Coronavirus Scare

With the coronavirus pandemic officially upon us and announced as a national emergency, U-Haul is offering displaced college students free storage space for those forced out of their dorm areas. According to CNN, the moving storage company is offering a total of 30 days of free storage to college students who are able to present their college IDs at their local U-Haul in order to safely store their belongings. With the life-threatening virus shutting down major sporting events such as March Madness and large gatherings including Coachella, the Dreamville Festival, and more, the masses are taking precautions in order to preserve themselves from contamination.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

U-Haul's company President, John Taylor released an official statement via the company's website offering students his support in these troubling times, which states:

"We don't know how every student is affected. But we know they are affected. More and more universities are giving instructions to leave campus and go home. Students and their parents are in need of moving and storage solutions. We have the expertise and network to help, and that's exactly what we're going to do." Taylor continues, "The 30 days free self-storage offer is typically extended to communities impacted by a natural disaster, this marks the first time U-Haul has extended the offer Company-wide."

According to corona.help, the global death toll has risen to 5,621, while over 150,000 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, and 72,509 patrons have successfully recovered from the virus. Fortunately, U-Haul is utilizing its assets and property to help those less fortunate during these troubling times.

Check out the brief message from CBS' WJTV about U-Haul's free storage announcement in the video provided below.