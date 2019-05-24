Less than two weeks after the release of their Showtime documentary, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men, founding member U-God reveals how he and the Clan - supposedly - felt about the production beyond their Wu-Tang Forever project. In an interview with VladTV (which you can watch below), U-God reveals that he and Wu-Tang Clan felt like RZA’s production was lacking. “After Forever, we was always complaining about the music internally,” he explained. “It just wasn’t strong enough. It wasn’t powerful enough. It wasn’t big enough. And RZA still wanted to put out records under that wack production.”

Wu-Tang Forever was only the second out of seven released projects by the Clan (not including the most recent Of Mics & Men EP). U-God also opened up about how Wu-Tang was frustrated over the hastiness of the recording process.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

When asked about why the turnover was so quick (there was only a one year space between the two) between the third album, The W, to the which followed it, Iron Flag, U-God got slightly heated, replying, “ I can't tell you, you're always asking me why this, why... I don't f*cking know! Get that fucking dude RZA in here and ask him all that sucker shit, please! Ask his monkey ass the shit!”

News came back in 2016 that U-God was suing RZA and the Clan for $2.5 million (which probably explains why he was the only member of the Wu-Tang not on their 2017 album, The Saga Continues), and while there’s been no update on the lawsuit, the crew was seen performing all together at NPR Music’s Tiny Desk series in late 2018. U-God also very recently appeared in an interview with group members Precisely, Inspectah Deck and Mastah Killah to answer fan questions.