Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder were scheduled to fight each other for a third time on July 24th, although now, the fight could be in jeopardy. As many of you already know, these two fought to a draw in their first battle against each other, although in the rematch, it was Fury who came away with an easy win. Fury was set to take on Anthony Joshua to unify the heavyweight division, however, an arbitrator ruled that Fury had to fight Wilder for a third time, and now here we are.

According to ESPN, it is being reported that there has been a COVID-19 outbreak within Fury's team, which ultimately puts him at risk. Having said that, there is a chance that we could see the fight get delayed until September. For now, no official decision has been made.

"No official determination has yet been made on whether the fight, set to be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and broadcast on ESPN+ PPV, will proceed as planned. The fight is a joint pay-per-view with FOX, and that network has the Manny Pacquiao-Errol Spence Jr. PPV on Aug. 21, so it’s likely Fury-Wilder 3 would be moved to September, sources told ESPN."

This is a situation that continues to develop

